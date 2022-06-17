The Port Sharks have a perfect opportunity this weekend to right some wrongs from the last time they ran onto Regional Stadium.
Coach James Kelly gave his team an old-fashioned dressing down in the sheds after a 14-12 loss to Wauchope on May 21 before he doubled down on it in public.
Instead of being upset about it, front-rower Lee Price preferred to take the criticism on board ahead of Saturday's Group 3 top-of-the-table clash with Port City.
"100 percent it was definitely deserved," he said.
"Everything Kel said to us after the game was warranted and much-needed, but we haven't learned our lesson.
"We've been playing some bad footy ever since so we're just not clicking as a team, but it'll come."
Price said all players had to start to listen to what the coaching staff - led by club legends such as Kelly, Dave Geary and Matt Shipway - had to say.
"They're passionate about the club and they want to do well and that's what I love. I see it as a good thing and hopefully it kicks us into shape."
Price said the Sharks were raring to go on Saturday.
"I don't think you need too much to be said before a local derby; it's all self-explanatory," he said.
"You get up for big games like this and try to put on a show, hopefully we kick into gear this weekend."
Price conceded the Sharks haven't played anywhere near their best ahead of the showdown with the Breakers.
The Sharks occupy the top rung with three wins from four starts, but Price admitted their three victories have not been all that impressive.
"To be honest with you, we've been playing pretty poorly all year," he said.
Errors and ill-discipline have punctuated most of the Sharks games this season although they have still found ways to win.
"That's something we've gotta get out of our game and go back to basics," he said.
"The penalties and errors are not good enough at first grade level. Hopefully we can fix it this weekend because we've got a couple of big games coming ahead with Port City, then Old Bar and then Forster."
First grade kicks off at 3pm.
Sharks team: 1. Dylan Adams 2. Hunter Clayworth 3. Oliver Nosworthy 4. Hayden Orley 5. Josh Lee 6. Brayden Reid 7. Joel Antilla 8. Matt Jones 9. Mitch Wilbow (c) 10. Lee Price 11. Dylan Clark (vc) 12. Ryan Long 13. Scott Grant. Bench: 14. Jarid Hamer 15. Mitch Smith 16. Pat Lulham 17. Koby Smith
