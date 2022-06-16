It's the secret ingredient to Queensland's continued State of Origin rugby league success and one hooker Harry Grant has no intention of giving away.
Even ahead of a trip to Port Macquarie for Port Sharks' sportsman's dinner on Saturday night, the 24-year-old didn't let the cat out of the bag.
Advertisement
No-one outside of those in a maroon jumper will ever understand what it means to be a Queenslander.
"That's for Queenslanders, mate. Only Queenslanders know that one," he said.
"Only a certain amount of people get the opportunity to play State of Origin football, so for me you're pretty privileged to be in a camp where you pull on the maroon jersey.
"You're not only playing for yourself, you're playing for the five million Queenslanders. Whether you follow rugby league or not, when it comes to State of Origin time, everyone's following the Maroons pretty closely."
Grant is a regular visitor to Port Macquarie to visit dad Paul as well as cousin Scott and uncle Wayne.
He'll take an early flight on Saturday morning bound for the Hastings where he will headline the Sharks' dinner alongside former NRL greats such as Sam Burgess, James Graham and Jeremy Latimore along with Stevie Spark and Nash Rawiller.
"My old boy is from Port and all my dad's side of the family are from Port Macquarie so we spend a fair bit of time up there through the holiday periods," Grant said.
"We've made a lot of friendly connections over the years and it's a good spot to come."
Grant has played three Origins for Queensland and while he always understood what State of Origin was about, he now sees things in a different light.
"The opportunity to play for Queensland doesn't come around a lot," he admitted.
"It's now a privilege to play State of Origin and do the five million Queenslanders proud where you can send them to school and work happy the next day."
An indication of how much he understands the Queensland Origin mentality is never more evident than his top three Queensland players of all time.
Darren Lockyer, Allan Langer and Billy Slater.
"I was always going to school a happy kid because Queensland had such a strong dynasty there and growing up I always looked up to Alfie - that was how young I was when I got into rugby league," he said.
"I loved Alfie and used to follow his chip and chase in the backyard or in matches.
Advertisement
"Alfie, Darren Lockyer and then Billy Slater. Just the way Billy Slater played when he put on a Queensland jersey, he was only a small fella but was happy to take on the biggest guy on the field.
"They're the three players I looked up to as a kid."
Grant is also likely to attend Saturday's Group 3 rugby league top-of-the-table clash between the Sharks and Port City Breakers.
"It'll be great to come up to Port and have a couple of days with friends and family."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.