When Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne sent the Socceroos into their fifth-straight FIFA World Cup finals appearance in the early hours of June 14 it was a win for more than just football tragics.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher now wants to see grassroots football benefit from the Socceroos' success.
"It's easy for the statistics to show we've got 67,000 players who play the game in Northern NSW, but does mainstream media know that," Fletcher said.
"I think we need to use this as a leg-up for all kids in the game, not just the elite players."
Fletcher wants Football Australia to step up and not only promote the success of the national team, but put more money back into those outside the elite level.
"I've always been critical of Football Australia because they've put so much time and effort into the elite players to ensure the Socceroos and Matildas are viable on the big stage," he said.
"Now we've got to harness that because we're into our fifth (World Cup) in a row. We've got to use the success to ask Football Australia to put more money back into grassroots to maintain that level of quality coming through the junior ranks."
Australia's qualification for Qatar 2022 will help the code challenge all the others for coverage when the event kicks off on November 21.
"The reason [other codes] dominate is because their elite players are in the press all the time so having the Socceroos in a World Cup allows us to also promote our game," Fletcher said.
"We don't have teams like South Sydney, Cronulla or the Melbourne Storm to hang our advertisement off as far as getting players to play the game.
"But when you've got a successful Australian team it helps us promote the game locally."
Australia's appearance in yet another World Cup will provide FMNC with another opportunity to encourage all players to watch the games.
"When there's interest in the top level it certainly keeps kids inspired to keep playing," he said.
"To appear in five-straight World Cups since John Aloisi's goal nearly 20 years ago can only be a plus for our game going forward."
