Hazardous surf warning issued for the Port Macquarie coastline

Strong surf conditions are expected to stick around over the coming days, prompting a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
Conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 12-15) for the Macquarie Coast.
Some erosion on beaches is also expected, with Lighthouse Beach already showing the impacts of the strong swell.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie is encouraging boaters to be aware of the conditions before heading out to sea.
"Check weather, sea and bar conditions before heading out on the water," a Marine Rescue Port Macquarie Spokesperson said.
The BoM has also issued an initial minor flood warning for the Hastings River due to the high tides.
Minor flooding is possible at Settlement Point in the evenings on high tide from Tuesday (June 14) through until Thursday (June 16).
The abnormally high tide has the potential to cause minor flooding along the lower Hastings River.
Port Macquarie SES Unit Commander Michael Ward said crews are monitoring the situation but aren't expecting it to cause many problems.
"The tides are going to be a bit higher on Wednesday and that's when we will possibly see water across the road on the North Shore," he said.
"The good thing is that it hasn't been raining, so this is being caused by the tides and the surf conditions.
"We're monitoring it, but aren't anticipating any major issues."
Safety Advice
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
BEFORE YOU GO:
