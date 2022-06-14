Port Macquarie News

Hazardous surf warning issued for the Port Macquarie coastline

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 14 2022 - 2:08am
Powerful swell at Tacking Point Lighthouse on Tuesday morning. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Strong surf conditions are expected to stick around over the coming days, prompting a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).

