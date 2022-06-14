Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association breaks Newcastle's stranglehold on Teams Challenge

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:13am, first published 2:00am
Port Macquarie took out the 2022 Teams Challenge event. Photo: supplied

Port Macquarie revisited the club's glory days from a decade ago when they won their first bodyboarding Teams Challenge title since 2018 at Town Beach on Sunday.

