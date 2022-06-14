Port Macquarie revisited the club's glory days from a decade ago when they won their first bodyboarding Teams Challenge title since 2018 at Town Beach on Sunday.
Club president Dan Little attributed the 78-73 win over Newcastle to some local knowledge that helped them along the way.
"The Port team has more hours in the water than all the other teams combined at the breakwall," he said.
"A lot of the other clubs only have left-hand breaks, but Port Macquarie has a lot of right-hand breaks so it gives you a bit more of an upper-hand for the comp.
"It's about knowing where to sit, how the wave breaks and the structure of the wave. I've never seen the breakwall like it is for 20 years because there's no sand at the moment, so on the high tide it's breaking into the wall."
The win allowed the locals to bring the trophy home after the Novocastrians had claimed the last two titles.
Captain Shayden Schrader, veteran Damian King, Jones Russell and Alex Lincoln all contributed to put enough of a gap between themselves and the Novocastrians after they were locked at 38-all after day one.
They then had to navigate their way through the second day as best as they could after a bout of influenza ripped through the team on Saturday night.
Little said it was Lincoln's performance in particular that was most impressive.
"We had to go and get [Alex] out of bed because he wasn't going to come out, but he won both his heats," Little said.
"He was really crook."
The decision to keep the event at Town Beach instead of moving it to Lighthouse Beach paid dividends although it wasn't without a few nervous moments.
"On the Friday I went and checked all the beaches and Lighthouse was four-foot but all the rest were one foot and I was praying we got the waves to come through," Little said.
At the time, wave heights in Newcastle measured up to 16 feet while Forster was eight feet.
Little said staying at Town Beach allowed a cathedral atmosphere to be created with all the team's tents dotted along the footpath and breakwall.
"At one stage there was around 1000 people along the breakwall - it was like a cathedral," he said.
"I had one guy come up and ask what was going on. He drove back to Lake Cathie and got his wife and came back to watch the remaining heats because it was so good.
"There's so many people now interested in bodyboarding because of the event."
