Coach Adam Bruest rues Port United's misfiring attack as Kempsey Saints hold on for Coastal Premier League draw

June 14 2022 - 12:00am
Kempsey Saints' co-coach Dan Baker clears the ball from Port United's Josh Casey. Photo: Paul Jobber

Kempsey Saints overcame the first-half send off of centre back Corey Crotty to walk away from Dixie Park with a much-deserved point in a 0-all draw with Port United on Monday.

