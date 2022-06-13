An increase in the number of cats being surrendered to the Port Macquarie Animal Shelter as a result of cat trapping has prompted a warning.
Over the first couple of weeks of this month, the shelter has experienced an increase in the number of cats which are microchipped and registered being brought in.
Council's group manager environmental and regulatory services Debbie Archer said cats are only able to be trapped if they are posing a threat to other animals or people.
"Section 32 of The Companion Animals Act 1998 legislates a cat can only be trapped, or seized, if it is reasonably believed that the action is necessary to prevent injury or death of a person or animal, other than vermin," she said.
"It must be done in a manner which meets the animal welfare requirements of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979.
"In all other circumstances, cats are permitted to roam freely."
It is also required that cats are released in close proximity to where they were found and residents do not have lawful authority to seize a cat that is roaming.
The increase in cats brought into the shelter has meant the cattery is at capacity.
"Council is only obliged to accept cats and dogs that have been lawfully seized. While we are not obliged to collect stray animals, we offer this as service for our ratepayers and for the safety of their animals," Ms Archer said.
"Given the animal shelter cattery is usually at capacity, council would appreciate that members of the public please only seize cats in line with the legislated guidelines."
Council is also encouraging residents to be responsible pet owners and to attempt to keep their cats indoors.
"It is recommended that you speak directly with your neighbours if a cat is causing you concern," Ms Archer said.
The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter currently has a number of cats available for adoption.
"All our cats are vetted, microchipped, registered and de-sexed prior to their release," Ms Archer said.
To adopt or inquire about rehoming a cat, please visit the animal shelter Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/portmacquarieanimalshelter.
