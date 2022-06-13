Regenerative farmer Todd Richardson believes the only way to know your food is to know your farmer.
Todd and Lisa Richardson from Chef2Farmer at Little Eden opened their property to visitors over the June long weekend as part of the Hastings Farm Gate Tour.
Children were able to feed hay to the cows, see the pigs and collect eggs during guided tours of the property.
Little Eden Farm was one of 16 properties taking part in the self-drive tour across the Hastings and Camden Haven.
Mr Richardson said the farm gate tour was a chance for people to connect with farmers so they knew what was in their food and how it was grown.
The annual event is a celebration of quality locally grown produce.
Supporters learnt how producers grew nutritious food, while nurturing and regenerating the environment.
For example, chickens, pigs and cattle are farmed at Little Eden at Ballengarra, just over 30 kilometres from Port Macquarie, using regenerative agriculture techniques.
Mr Richardson describes the property as a holistically managed farm with an emphasis on regenerative agriculture.
The chef by trade and now farmer threw himself into research and courses in a regenerative agriculture learning journey. He is sharing that knowledge with others.
The animals are moved regularly throughout the property.
"They are put in a certain place for a certain period of time for a certain reason," Mr Richardson said.
The animals' natural instincts are used to improve the soil and pastures.
The 2022 Hastings Farm Gate Tour was run under a new not-for-profit association, Earth Logic Incorporated, in partnership with the Port Macquarie Hastings Sustainability Network.
