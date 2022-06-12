Port Macquarie Magpies were rarely challenged on their way to a comfortable 11.12 (78) to 7.7 (49) AFL North Coast victory over an undermanned Sawtell-Toormina Saints on Saturday (June 11).
The Saints lost five players on the morning of the game as a result of positive Covid-19 test results which was always going to make their task even more difficult on the road.
Port Macquarie kicked five goals in the opening term and from that point on controlled the remainder of the match as they built on last week's 79-point hammering of Northern Beaches.
They have now won two of their last three with a four-point defeat to Grafton their only slip-up in the last three weeks.
Co-coach Braden Saggers admitted it was pleasing to get the job done, but there was also plenty to improve on.
"It definitely was not easy for us and shows we've still got a lot of work to do," he said.
"We've got heaps to work on. We're not there yet, but we will be."
Saggers kicked four majors while Jesse Schmidt contributed three of his own. Brendan Badenoch, Lachy Gepp, Jacob Hall and Josh Irvine all kicked goals.
The co-coach acknowledged Saints made the contest a tricky one even if the 'Pies appeared in control for most of it.
"They made the effort to come down here and stick it out even when they were down a few players so credit to them," he said.
Port Macquarie had some selection headaches of their own with a number of their younger players including Kayle Enfield getting more game time in the senior grade.
"It's good to see the boys who haven't been around the club much have adapted to the game style," Saggers said.
"We play pretty quick this year as you can tell; we try to kick short kicks and try and take the game on pretty much.
"We're happy to concede a bit as long as we're putting some points on the board so all in all I'm pretty happy."
