Port Macquarie News

Braden Saggers stars as Port Macquarie Magpies cruise to victory over Sawtell-Toormina Saints

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Magpies were rarely challenged on their way to a comfortable 11.12 (78) to 7.7 (49) AFL North Coast victory over an undermanned Sawtell-Toormina Saints on Saturday (June 11).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.