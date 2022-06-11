Port Macquarie and Newcastle will battle it out for the 2022 Port Macquarie Teams Challenge title on Sunday after they both finished the first day of the event locked at 38-all.
They again look likely to have offshore winds and large swell when the first heat of day two hits the water at 7am.
The hosts and their Novocastrian counterparts are creating quite a rivalry after Newcastle held off Port Macquarie at last year's event.
Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association president Dan Little said it could come down to the second-last heat of the competition on Sunday to determine the winner of this year's event.
"We've got our top two riders riding off in the second-last heat of the day tomorrow," he said.
"The Newcastle team fought back from four points down which is hard to do because four points is a lot when there's only one point per heat."
Cronulla (27) and Port Stephens (26) look unlikely to challenge in a competition that Little said was the best he'd seen in the last 20 years.
"There would have been about 800 to 900 people down [at Town Beach near the break wall] at one point - it was like a cathedral," he said.
"It's the best teams for the last 20 years and it's going down to the wire. We should have bigger and better conditions tomorrow."
Port Macquarie rider Alex Lincoln achieved one of the highlights of the day with an impressive ride in his heat.
"He got high 16s from an 8.4 and a 7.9 (point ride)," Little said.
