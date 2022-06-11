Port Macquarie News
2022 Port Macquarie Teams Challenge labelled one of the best bodyboarding challenges in 20 years

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 11 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:21am
Port Macquarie and Newcastle will battle it out for the 2022 Port Macquarie Teams Challenge title on Sunday after they both finished the first day of the event locked at 38-all.

