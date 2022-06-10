The ArtWalk main event returned to Port Macquarie's CBD in a celebration of music, art and culture.
Supporters braved the winter weather on Friday night (June 10) to see exhibitions, activations, illuminations, live performances, the artists' market, creative installations and more.
The evening program launched with Connecting the Dots - a sound and light installation projected onto the Historic Courthouse.
It features musicians, dancers, performing artists and writers who call the region home.
The illuminated light display was one of 14 live sites at ArtWalk 2022, spread across a CBD footprint from Fisherman's Wharf to Murray Street.
Artists teamed up with more than 25 Port Macquarie businesses to showcase their works.
ArtWalk is a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council event, which receives state government funding support.
Lake Cathie artist Sarah Spencer said ArtWalk gave people, who didn't necessarily have any experience of art, the chance to meet artists.
She displayed her watercolour paintings at Port Macquarie business Ivy Coffee Co.
"It seems like a fun event to be part of," Mrs Spencer said.
There are satellite events across the region during the June long weekend.
