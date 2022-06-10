Port Macquarie News

Corey Tutt's first book wins a top prize at Australian Book Industry Awards

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 10 2022 - 5:45am
Corey Tutt's book The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples recognised at the Australian Book Industry Awards.

Corey Tutt's first published book The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples has been awarded the Book of the Year for Younger children at the Australian Book Industry Awards on Thursday (June 9).

