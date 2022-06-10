Corey Tutt's first book wins a top prize at Australian Book Industry Awards

Corey Tutt's first published book The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples has been awarded the Book of the Year for Younger children at the Australian Book Industry Awards on Thursday (June 9).
The book aimed at kids aged seven to 12 highlights the deadly feats and ingenuity of First Nations people over thousands of years.
Advertisement
Mr Tutt was inspired to research and write this book by his own experiences growing up.
"I remember reading about Indigenous trackers when I was a teenager and realised the work they did was actually science," he said.
"Bush medicine has been around for thousands of years and it's essentially chemistry. So have bush trackers, art preservation and land management."
That's when he decided to write his own book showing kids that scientists haven't always been in a lab wearing a white coat.
Mr Tutt said it's an incredible honour to come away from the awards with a win.
"To receive a book award is really special to me because it's for my talent as a writer and something I have worked hard on," he said.
"It's absolutely amazing, I'm very stoked about it."
Mr Tutt published the book during the COVID-19 lockdown and said he is proud it's capturing the imagination of kids around Australia.
"Seeing these kids get a new sense of science is really special. It's making science cool again.
"I hope this encourages other young people to write their own books because if I can write a book, anyone can."
The list of winners from the Australian Book Industry Awards can be found here.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.