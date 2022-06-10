Port Macquarie News

Helping Hands: fundraisers, charities and volunteers

By Newsroom
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:03am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you have a charity event or a community fundraiser to share, or you would like to shout-out for volunteers, please email portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or submit the details via our online form. Only local events run by not-for-profit organisations will be accepted.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.