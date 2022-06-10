Helping Hands: fundraisers, charities and volunteers

If you have a charity event or a community fundraiser to share, or you would like to shout-out for volunteers, please email portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or submit the details via our online form. Only local events run by not-for-profit organisations will be accepted.
On June 11, a crew of six from the PMOCC will be paddling from Telegraph Point to the club's marina in Port Macquarie; a distance of approximately 32 kilometres. The crew consists of paddlers aged between 54 and 74-years-old, with various disabilities, who have been training hard to raise community awareness of Riding for the Disabled (RDA). The RDA is a local not-for-profit organisation that provides riding therapy and horse-related activities for people with a disability; helping them to gain confidence and independence as well as improve their coordination and balance. People who undertake rowing/paddling activities are invited to participate through a $10 donation per paddler which will go directly to RDA. You can contact the organisers, John Greville on 0467 178 947 or Tony Dulin on 0478 413 652.
