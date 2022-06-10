It's only taken three rounds of the Group 3 rugby league season for it to become obvious Port City Breakers don't have too many problems scoring points.
It's without the ball where they have some work to do despite a comprehensive 40-24 win over Macleay Valley on Thursday night.
The Breakers raced out to a commanding 40-6 lead with 10 minutes remaining before they switched off and the Mustangs ran in three late tries to add some respectability to the scoreline.
The win extended the Breakers' winning streak to three matches following a 20-14 opening-round win at Forster-Tuncurry and a 34-28 victory over Wauchope last weekend.
Breakers vice-captain Jake Kelly acknowledged training next week may not be a lot of fun.
Captain-coach Richie Roberts had indicated soon after full-time of his plan to fix their second-half fades.
"Richie said before we got off the field that he's got some drills to try and capitalise on it, so he's obviously got something in mind," Kelly said.
"I don't think is going to be very fun, but it's a good problem to have."
Kelly said Roberts was the best one to keep a lid on things ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Port Macquarie Sharks next Saturday.
"[Richie] is really good at bringing us down to earth which is exactly what you need with a young side," he said.
"It's one of the younger sides we've had so it's pretty easy to get excited and that's where the complacency will come from. Richie is very good at keeping the boys humble."
Five-eighth Jake Hazard was again impressive for Port City while forwards Dan Dumas, Jesse Douglas and Roberts were all strong up front.
Macleay Valley manager Adam McMurray again lamented a low completion rate which didn't give his side a chance.
"We probably completed at about 40 percent for the entire game and you're not really going to win a football game when you're making errors like that," he said.
"And then penalties on top of errors killed us at different stages of the game."
He was, however, encouraged by their finish to the game where they ran in three tries in eight minutes.
"It was all over by then, but the boys went through stages of holding the ball and they did look good when they held the ball. For the majority of the game silly errors and penalties on top of that hurt us,"
The dropped balls and penalties continued the common theme the Mustangs had created in the opening three rounds.
"It has been a problem this year," McMurray said.
"It's something that needs to change if they want to make a run for the finals, but there's enough talent in the side to get there, it's just the silly mistakes."
