Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers' second-half fade takes shine off third-straight Group 3 rugby league win

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Kelly delivers a pass for Port City in their round two win over Wauchope. Photo: Paul Jobber

It's only taken three rounds of the Group 3 rugby league season for it to become obvious Port City Breakers don't have too many problems scoring points.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.