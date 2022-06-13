NSW Touch Association chief executive Dean Russell says the touch football rumour mill is quicker than email.
But contrary to what you might hear, Mr Russell has hosed down speculation surrounding the 2022 NSW State Cup not going ahead in Port Macquarie.
It comes after three years of weather impacts on the annual junior and senior statewide touch football events.
"I'm not sure where that is coming from; there's been no statement from us in any regard to the senior State Cup not going ahead in Port Macquarie in December because it will," he said.
"It will be going ahead in December in Port Macquarie as per usual."
Mr Russell acknowledged it was of some concern that Hastings accommodation providers had told almost 10 different affiliates the event was not proceeding.
"In some respects it's understandable after what's happened with the junior event over the last couple of years," he said.
Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde confirmed emails had been sent out to accommodation providers to confirm the event would proceed.
"I'm wondering if it's old news, that's all," she said.
"But we send emails and told them it's happening. You can take a horse to water, but you can't make them drink.
"The email came from Jane Ellis at council and if anyone has any concerns they should contact me."
The 2021 event was rescheduled from December into March this year before it was cancelled altogether as a result of the weather impacts which were felt right across the state.
It comes ahead of a crucial period for the Port Macquarie-Hastings region which will see the 2023 NSW State Cup and 2024 Junior State Cup events go to tender.
The Junior State Cup has been the event hardest hit by La Nina after not having a full tournament completed since 2019.
Mr Russell admitted drainage concerns around the Tuffins Lane precinct continued to be the main sticking point and discussions were ongoing with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
"Three years ago we were able to get through the event, but we had to drastically reduce the amount of games and cut out rounds of 16 and quarter finals to be able to get the event finished in the conditions," he said.
"We were lucky Covid hit directly after that so there was no sport played on those fields which allowed them to recover."
In 2021 only one full day of action was possible before flooding rain put an end to the remainder of the tournament.
No play at all was possible this year.
"Drainage is certainly a major concern, but that's one thing we've been talking to council and local community groups about," Mr Russell said.
Decisions will have to be made within the next four to six weeks surrounding the future of the 2023 NSW State Cup.
"There are discussions happening with council around the situation that's occurred in the last few years," Mr Russell said.
"All the discussions have been positive, but we need to make that decision to give all stakeholders time to know what's happening in 2023 so everyone's on the same page."
The NSWTA boss reiterated that regardless of the rumour mill, the event wasn't headed to Coffs Harbour yet.
"There's certainly no decision that's been made."
