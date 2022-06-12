Port Macquarie News

Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours: Sue Baker awarded OAM for service to conservation and the environment

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunbogan resident Sue Baker has been recognised with an OAM for service to conservation and the environment. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Environmental leader Sue Baker views her Queen's Birthday honour as a great recognition for all those involved in the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park habitat corridor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.