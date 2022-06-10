Like most sporting teams up and down the east coast of New South Wales, Port Macquarie Magpies have had a few false starts.
But president Michael Rolff is hopeful they have navigated their way through the worst of it and will now be able to focus on some continuity of matches.
The Magpies had their first victory of the AFL North Coast season in a comprehensive 15.13 (103) to 3.6 (24) win over Northern Beaches last weekend.
It was their first win from four starts as the Big Wet played havoc with the fixture list, leading to postponements.
"We've had a few false starts so it's good to be able to plan and be confident that we're playing at home instead of thinking where we're going to move the night before," Rolff said.
"It's good to have a couple of weeks of sun where we can look at it and say 'we're definitely playing at home this weekend'."
Two weeks ago they had a match originally pencilled down for Grafton moved to Nana Glen as the field at Nana Glen was the only playable field available.
"We've had to move games at short notice which means you can't anticipate where you're going to be playing," Rolff said.
Much of the Magpies training has come indoors which has impacted on their ability to finetune other skills.
"A lot of our training has been done inside a school hall rather than out on a field so it's hard to get that long kicking game going but it's starting to come good now," Rolff said.
"They didn't miss any short passes last weekend, they were all bang on."
A win over Sawtell-Toormina at Wayne Richards Park on Saturday will give the third-placed Magpies some breathing space over the Saints who currently sit in fourth position.
"They got us in the first game that we played and beat us by less than a goal so hopefully we can turn the tables on that," the president said.
"The Seniors had a good win last weekend so hopefully they can roll in and keep that form going and get a couple more wins on the trot now."
First bounce in seniors is at 1.50pm with the women's fixture to start at 11.50am.
