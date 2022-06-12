Almost a decade of dedication to Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has earned Greg Davies an Emergency Services Medal in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.
Mr Davies' professionalism, commitment and skill contributes to the safety of the boating public.
The Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander said he was surprised, humbled and excited to be awarded the Emergency Services Medal.
"For me, it was something I never expected," Mr Davies said.
"The unit is a team effort and plenty of other people in this unit work just as hard as me."
Mr Davies, after 26 years in the Australian Defence Force, embraced volunteer service within Marine Rescue NSW, attaining a multitude of ratings and undertaking a variety of roles. In 2017, he became the unit commander.
The unit has 215 members. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie averages about 110 rescues a year. The unit has performed 36 rescues so far in 2022.
Boaters also log on with Marine Rescue with volunteers watching out for them.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie continues to evolve.
"The unit grows, the training gets better, and our equipment gets better which enhances our training and operations," Mr Davies said.
The unit is spit into sub-units covering the radio base, the crew and fundraising.
Mr Davies cites camaraderie as key.
"Everyone gets on really well and they just have pride in the unit," he said.
"Our motto is saving lives on the water and everything we do is about that."
Mr Davies said the community was supportive of the unit.
The unit runs the night market, Hastings Summer Waves, and assists at community events including the Port Macquarie Lions Club annual duck race and the 3 Rivers Marathon.
Mr Davies has steered Marine Rescue Port Macquarie through operational and non-operations challenges. Highlights have included his leadership and involvement during the 2019 bushfires, 2021 floods and COVID-19 pandemic.
In one example, the unit sent vessels to Dunbogan during the fires, ready to evacuate residents if needed.
The response to natural disasters didn't stop there.
Members were on the water around the clock for nine days in response to the floods.
They rescued people stranded on roofs at Telegraph Point in what Mr Davies described as an extraordinary effort.
"We saved those people that night," he said.
"That was a very proud moment for me because the members did a great job."
Their assistance also included delivering food and medical supplies.
Volunteers later repaired two flood-damaged homes.
"It is important to give back because the community gives us so much support," Mr Davies said.
The unit's accolades include international acknowledgement with a group of volunteers honoured at the 2019 International Maritime Rescue Federation Awards.
Eleven Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteers were crowned for their outstanding team contribution in the Maritime Search and Rescue Operation category of the awards in London.
