Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours: Marine Rescue commander Greg Davies awarded Emergency Services Medal

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 12 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies has been awarded an Emergency Services Medal in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Almost a decade of dedication to Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has earned Greg Davies an Emergency Services Medal in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.

Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

