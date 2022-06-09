Unbe-leaf-able price hike of lettuce hits Port Macquarie consumers

The cost of putting together a salad has skyrocketed over the past few days as the price of lettuce increases to around $10.
The price hike is be-cos of transport, floods and cold weather. Vegetables are moved by truck and are sensitive to diesel prices, which have been pushed high by Russia's invasion of Ukraine while the recent weather events have resulted in a drop in supply.
Port Macquarie consumers aren't exempt from the price hike for the coveted leafy greens. Ken Little said his fruit and vegetable shop on Munster Street has had to raise the price of lettuce to $10 each.
"Some customers have been good about it and some haven't. Some of them just don't understand why the prices have gone up," he said.
Mr Little said the supply shortage is also mainly due to floods in the Lockyer Valley.
"They usually supply a fair bit of the market this time of year and the floods have wiped out around eight weeks of lettuce," he said.
"We've just started buying lettuce from Hay, but we're paying $100 a box for it and freight on top of that. It's just been really difficult."
Because of the supply shortage from farmers, Mr Little said his store hasn't been receiving as much stock as they're ordering.
"Last Monday I ordered 80 boxes of salad and I got 12 while on Tuesday I ordered 48 boxes and I got six," he said.
The demand also hasn't dwindled over the past few weeks, with salad, rocket and spinach being sought after.
Mr Little said he has had to reach out to local restaurants who purchase produce from his store. He has also started spreading the produce among the store's restaurant clients.
"We've sent out a special letter to restaurants to let them know about the supply issues. Everyone has been a lot more understanding since we did that," he said.
While consumers might be hoping for a drop in prices soon, Mr Little is expecting the supply issue and price hike to continue.
"I can't see this easing for at least six to eight weeks. It's just too cold for the produce to grow," he said.
"We just ask people to be patient and look for alternatives."
