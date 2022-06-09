Port Macquarie team captain Shayden Schrader admits the "fire is burning" ahead of this weekend's annual Bodyboarding Teams Challenge in Port Macquarie.
The locals want to go a step further and knock the highly-fancied Newcastle off the top rung after the Novocastrians claimed last year's trophy by a handful of points.
Advertisement
"I think the fire will be burning for all of us," Schrader said.
"We're all pretty keen and everyone in the team knows what we want to achieve this year. We want to bring the trophy home."
Schrader will lead the Port Macquarie team for the first time in a show of support from association president Dan Little.
"I'm pretty excited, I didn't expect it at all," he said.
"Considering all the talent that's come out of Port Macquarie, it's a bit of an honour really with how many good riders they could have chosen from."
The 24-year-old has competed in state, national and international events since he was 12 years old, but accepting the captaincy of the local team is undoubtedly a proud moment.
Ten teams will vie for the label of the best riders in the country across the June long weekend and Schrader admitted it was difficult to single any of them out.
"I think Newcastle [are our biggest challenge] because of the last few years where they've got a few up on us, but you can't turn your back on teams like Port Stephens, Cronulla or Sydney," he said.
"There's always the dark horses that sneak up on you so you've got to be on the lookout for them all."
The sport has continued to grow over the last couple of years which will help it gather momentum as it aims to return to its halcyon days.
Schrader acknowledged the competitive juices would still be flowing freely this weekend with all teams taking it more seriously as the years progress.
"This year it'll be pretty serious; you try to treat it like any other comp," he said.
"Bodyboarding is an individual sport and this is the only competition for bodyboarding where an individual sport becomes a team sport which is pretty special.
"Instead of doing it for yourself you're doing it for your teammates, your club and your town."
First heat is in the water at 7am on Saturday and Sunday with the event to conclude around 3pm Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.