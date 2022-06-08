Port Macquarie's under-14 girls team led the way for the host association with three wins and one draw in their North East Junior League Basketball under-12 and under-14 round on June 4-6.
The Dolphins' first-up 45-31 defeat to Byron Beez last weekend was just their second defeat from 12 matches since the competition started on April 23.
Advertisement
An impressive 42-36 win over second-placed Yamba Trawlers was their standout performance of the weekend which provided them with a three-point gap over Yamba.
The under-14 boys registered two wins and one loss to remain second on the competition ladder. They have seven wins and five losses from their 12 matches to date.
They were competitive in a 78-60 defeat to ladder-leaders Coffs Harbour Suns who continue to set the pace at the top.
The under-14 girls' division two team had two wins and two losses over the weekend with 38-31 win over Coffs Harbour their best performance.
The under-12 girls remained winless after two of their three losses were by under 10 points.
The next round for these teams are in Tamworth on June 25 and 26 with the finals to be played in Port Macquarie on July 16 and 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.