Port Macquarie Dolphins junior teams approach halfway mark of North East Junior League rep basketball season

Updated June 9 2022 - 3:52am, first published June 8 2022 - 11:53pm
Port Macquarie's under-14 girls team led the way for the host association with three wins and one draw in their North East Junior League Basketball under-12 and under-14 round on June 4-6.

