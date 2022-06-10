What's biting?: flathead action first-class in the Hastings and Lake Cathie

Winter has now arrived in full force, with the mercury plummeting and westerly winds confirming the presence of snow inland. However while the weather may be a tad cool, the local angling scene is red-hot with some of the best action to date this year experienced over the past week.
In the estuaries, bream have been terrific with both baits and lures effective. Now a degree of clarity has returned to the system, the bream have been active pretty well from the break walls to Wauchope, with Limeburners in particular fishing well.
Flathead action also remains first class in both the Hastings and Lake Cathie. Whitebait, pilchards and all manner of lures have been successful offerings. School mulloway numbers have also picked up noticeably, with plenty of fish ranging from around 65cm to a metre active. The North wall and coal wall have both been worth prospecting, as to many up river haunts.
On the blackfish scene, we are seeing a steady improvement from the break walls, although they are yet to truly fire up.
Whether they will this season remains to be seen. On the beaches, both Lighthouse and North beach have been producing a steady stream of bream and the odd solid whiting. Tailor have also been active on most beaches, and we are beginning to see more and more salmon show up. On the mulloway front, few reports of larger fish although there are plenty of school sized models around Lake Cathie and North Haven.
Off the rocks, drummer numbers have really picked over the past week. It would seem the significant drop in the air temperature and a subtle drop in the ocean temperature have combined to fire them up. Good reports have come from many locations between Hat Head to the north and Seal Rocks to the south, however don't overlook the local ledges.
There are many great drummer spots around Port suitable for either calm or boisterous seas, and in general they get a lot less pressure than the more renowned locations elsewhere. Apart from drummer, tailor have been terrific from most locations and will likely further improve with a building moon. Plomer has also held bream and blackfish in reasonable numbers, while the flat seas have seen a few solid groper extracted from the more exposed locations.
Offshore, now the seas have begun to settle and westerly winds become more common, the participation rate has certainly picked up. While the FAD is still holding some nice mahi mahi, and the odd cobia and mac tuna remain close in, the focus has now shifted to fishing the bottom. Snapper reports have been promising over the past week, with some terrific fish to around 9 kilos on offer. Baits have been the more productive method of late, however look for lures to really come into their own as we progress further into winter. Apart from snapper, some terrific pearl perch have been about, along with a few reasonable kingfish from the slightly deeper reefs.
