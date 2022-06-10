What's biting?: flathead action first-class in the Hastings and Lake Cathie

Offshore, now the seas have begun to settle and westerly winds become more common, the participation rate has certainly picked up. While the FAD is still holding some nice mahi mahi, and the odd cobia and mac tuna remain close in, the focus has now shifted to fishing the bottom. Snapper reports have been promising over the past week, with some terrific fish to around 9 kilos on offer. Baits have been the more productive method of late, however look for lures to really come into their own as we progress further into winter. Apart from snapper, some terrific pearl perch have been about, along with a few reasonable kingfish from the slightly deeper reefs.