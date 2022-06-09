High school students across the Mid North Coast have joined Charles Sturt University (CSU) Port Macquarie on Wednesday, June 8, for the university's annual Big Day In event.
The event, designed by the Australian Computer Society Foundation, aims to showcase IT careers to regional high school students so they can explore different career pathways and opportunities.
CSU has hosted the Big Day In event for about eight years, however this is the first time it has been held at the Port Macquarie campus.
Charles Sturt University's course director of computing courses Dr Jason Howarth said the day has exceeded his expectations.
"It's been great, it's exceeded expectations," he said. "We would've been happy if we got about 70 or 80 students here, but the last count we had was over 100, so it's been a really great turnout.
"Part of the reason we have moved it to Port is because our flagship bachelor of IT course is now in Port Macquarie, so we're encouraging students in the region to study IT.
"The event talks about the different career pathways in IT because there's no single pathway... you can get into data science, security, programming, networking and lots of other roles."
Students from Newman College, Port Macquarie TAFE, Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour Senior College, St John's College, Woodlawn, Kempsey Adventist School and St Columba Anglican School attended the event.
The students heard from a number of industry professionals, including Integer IT's managing director Garry King, and Royal Australian Navy Defence Force Recruiting Lieutenant Jeffrey Mandryk.
Bishop Druitt College students Gia Atwal and Mahayla Gardner said they both "really enjoyed" the day.
"It's been really interesting," Gia said. "I think it's been really good to hear more about what they do... it's good for us as young students and people who want a better understanding about IT."
Mahayla said she is interested in learning more about the career opportunities in IT after hearing from the guest speakers.
"It's been great learning about all the career opportunities, because outside of this event you hear about computers and IT careers and you're thinking it's just all about fixing computers," she said.
"But then you come here and you hear about all these new career pathways that come from an IT degree, and it really makes you think about what you can achieve in this field.
"We heard about them saving Rhinos, and I think that's really incredible to do that just from technology, so it's been really great to hear from them about those experiences."
Dr Howarth said he hopes the students have gained a greater understanding of the pathways available to them through a degree in IT.
"I think if student just gain an awareness of the type of roles they can pursue in STEM, from creating their own start up company to working in a large or small business, then that's what this event is all about... for them to consider education as a pathway to those careers.
"It's also great for students to know that there's lots of job opportunities in the Port Macquarie area, they don't have to travel to the big cities for these type of careers, so this event is great at creating that awareness."
Bishop Druitt College student Abdulqadir Abdullah said that after listening to the first speaker, Garry King, he is "definitely" interested in entering a similar field.
"I really liked the first guy speaking. I don't remember his name but I remember his story, and I found it very interesting," he said. "He talked about how he went from police work, to management and business, to IT.
"I found that sort of cycle shows that going into IT fields is more about learning soft skills that can work very well in any field you enter - I just found it all very interesting.
"I've thought about a career in IT before, but this has really made me want to start looking into it all a bit more."
Dr Howarth said the Big Day In day has given them a lot of confidence for future events at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie.
"It's been a great launching pad for us to do this event here on a regular basis from this point forward," he said.
"Hopefully, we can get lots more guest speakers in the future, and I'm hoping we will have more and more exhibitors each year.
"We have been really pleased with today, and it has definitely encouraged us to continue holding the event here."
