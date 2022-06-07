Discussions, song and art have connected preschoolers and aged care residents.
Uniting Mingaletta Aged Care residents and children from Discovery Early Education & Care Centre are taking part in the Connecting Generations program through the not-for-profit charity, KIDS Foundation.
Some 25 children and about 15 "grandbuddies" have discussed a different topic each week around a safety theme and connected through song, art and stories, while learning safety messages.
The two groups met face to face for the first time on Tuesday, June 7 after joining the regular Zoom sessions.
Happiness filled the room at Discovery Early Education & Care Centre as the chatting and singing continued, including renditions of the classic tunes You Are My Sunshine and Que Sera, Sera.
The aged care residents presented rugs to the children too.
Uniting Mingaletta Aged Care resident Shirley said the children were wonderful and she thoroughly enjoyed meeting them.
"They are just beautiful children, they really and truly are," she said.
Shirley said taking part in the intergenerational program gave her a lift.
"It just makes you feel great as a person," she said.
Four-year-old Annabelle said she liked dancing and it was good to meet the Uniting Mingaletta Aged Care residents.
Uniting Mingaletta Aged Care leisure and wellness coordinator Tracey McInnes said their involvement in the program made the residents feel younger.
"The difference the program makes to a resident's day is amazing," she said.
"It just makes them really happy."
Discovery Early Education & Care Centre owner and director Kerrie Rowlandson said the program centred on a safety message and building connections.
"They [the children] learn how to interact with people and they are part of a regular planned experience," Mrs Rowlandson said.
"They look forward to it."
The youngsters also enjoy talking about the experiences with their families.
The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation provides funding support for the program.
Its involvement in the Connecting Generations program was part of Discovery Early Education & Care Centre's submission for an excellent rating.
The centre at Thrumster was awarded an excellent rating through the independent national authority, Australian Children's Education & Care Quality Authority. The rating celebrates excellence in the delivery of education and care.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
