'Like David and Goliath': 5G small cell antennas to be installed in Port Macquarie

Construction on three 5G small cell antennas on Flynn Street, Port Macquarie, is expected to begin within the next few months.
This confirmation from Telstra comes following a consultation period where a number of residents voiced their concerns and opposed the installation.
The site at 46 Flynn Street is one of four sites earmarked by Telstra for 5G small cell antennas. The other sites are at 48 Widderson Street, 172 River Park Road and 54 Table Street.
Each installation, like the one planned for 46 Flynn Street, has three small cell antennas with an approximate height of 7.3 metres, mounted on top of the existing power pole.
They will be the first 5G small cell antennas in the area. There is an existing 4G small cell site at the Charles Sturt University campus.
Flynn Street resident Kristy Barry is opposing the installation and said there needed to be better community consultation.
"There was a narrow window where we could submit our objections and concerns. Downer Group, who organised the consultation period, and Telstra gave the same response to everyone who submitted concerns," she said.
"It does feel like a David and Goliath battle. We don't want it here."
Ms Barry also said she moved to the area to be more connected to nature.
"This might make me move," she said.
"I moved here to be around nature and now something like this happens on my street."
Telstra regional general manager Michael Marom said the Flynn Street site was chosen to provide better coverage in the area.
"Port Macquarie locals have been benefitting from the faster speeds and higher capacity that Telstra 5G delivers since 2019, with the majority of the rollout completed in 2020," he said.
"A small cell is now planned for Flynn Street to provide better depth of coverage and capacity in the area, with construction expected to begin within the next few months."
In a safety report for the site produced by Downer Group, it states that electromagnetic energy (EME) for the site following the installation will be within safe levels.
"We welcome community feedback and we reviewed all matters that were raised by locals in submissions as part of this process," Mr Marom said.
Ms Barry lives around 100 metres from the site and has raised her own concerns about the Koala Hospital being in close proximity to the 5G small cell antenna site.
"I don't think that there has been enough research into how these antennas and EME can impact animals," she said.
"There are also children who live on this street and I worry about them being exposed to it."
Mr Marom said Telstra takes the responsibility regarding the health and safety of customers and the community very seriously.
"We also acknowledge that some people are genuinely concerned about the possible health effects from EME and we're committed to addressing those concerns responsibly," he said.
"We rely on scientific advice, not only from our own local experts, but also from international researchers at places such as the World Health Organisation.
"5G is similar to both 4G and 3G when it comes to EME levels and both these technologies have been in operation across Australia for many years."
Ms Barry said she isn't against Telstra improving coverage in the area, but said installing 5G small cell antennas in residential areas shouldn't be the way forward.
"I think they need to be more selective about where the sites are chosen and I don't think they should be in residential areas," she said.
