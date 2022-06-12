Port Macquarie News

Queens Birthday 2022 Honours: Corey Tutt awarded OAM for service to Indigenous STEM education

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Founder of DeadlyScience and OAM recipient Corey Tutt. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

A love for science and encouraging students in remote areas across Australia to pursue STEM careers has led to Corey Tutt being awarded a prestigious honour - a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to Indigenous STEM education.

