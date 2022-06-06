Port Macquarie News

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan takes on two new titles following Shadow Ministry announcement

By Newsroom
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:30am
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan has been appointed as the new Shadow Assistant Minister for Social Services and Shadow Assistant Minister for Prevention of Family Violence. Photo: supplied

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan has taken on two new titles in the Shadow Ministry, following National's announcement on Sunday, June 5.

