Port Macquarie police appeal for information following spate of vehicle damage

The Mid North Coast Police District are investigating a number of malicious damage incidents to motor vehicles in the Port Macquarie area that occurred over the weekend (June 4-5).
There have been a number of incidents already reported to police of damage to vehicles in the Flynns Beach area, the Koala Hospital, Port Marina and Settlement City.
Officers are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have been a victim of an incident where their vehicle's tyres have been damaged.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in these areas are urged to contact Port Macquarie Police on 6583 0199.
