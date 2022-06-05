Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie police appeal for information following spate of vehicle damage

By Newsroom
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:19am, first published June 5 2022 - 11:30pm
Police file photo.

The Mid North Coast Police District are investigating a number of malicious damage incidents to motor vehicles in the Port Macquarie area that occurred over the weekend (June 4-5).

