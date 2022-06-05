Port Macquarie News

Police arrest 60-year-old man following spate of vehicle damage in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:55am, first published June 5 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police file photo.

Following investigations, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have arrested a man in relation to a spate of damage to vehicles in Port Macquarie over the weekend (June 4-5).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.