Police arrest 60-year-old man following spate of vehicle damage in Port Macquarie

Following investigations, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have arrested a man in relation to a spate of damage to vehicles in Port Macquarie over the weekend (June 4-5).
At about 3.10pm on Sunday, June 5, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District arrested a 60-year-old Port Macquarie man on Bay Street, Port Macquarie in relation to the malicious damage incidents to motor vehicles in the Port Macquarie area.
The incidents occurred in the Flynns Beach, Koala Hospital, Port Marina and Settlement City areas.
The man was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with 13 offences of Destroy or Damage Property and custody of a knife in a public place. He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on June 6, 2022.
Mid North Coast police are appealing for anyone with any further information or incidents to report them to Port Macquarie police on 6583 0199.
