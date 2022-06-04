It was a battle for 40 minutes before Hastings Valley Vikings' class ultimately shone through in a 38-12 victory over Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday (June 4).
The 26-point margin saw the Vikings maintain their perfect start to the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season with their wins tally now at five.
Captain-coach Lyndon Gale sung the praises of teenage fullback Cayden Briscoe after he again impressed in the top grade with a two-try performance.
"He played a couple of games off the bench last year, but now he's starting to get those starting games," Gale said.
"He's still got a lot of his mates playing in the under-18s who he wants to play with which is fair enough, but when we need him he's starting for us as well.
"As we get into the future he's definitely going to be starting for us all the time."
Gale said it was always a sight to see Briscoe in open space.
"He's got some good wheels," he said.
The match was in the balance in the shadows of halftime when the Vikings led 12-7 before it was extended out to 19-7 at the break.
From that point on they were in control of the contest, but Gale said the Snappers were the toughest opponent he had encountered so far this season.
"They've definitely been the team that's come out with the most aggression this year, especially when we played them up there," he said.
"Again here today it was quite tight until halftime."
The Vikings were a bit clunky in the first half, but once they settled into their groove they were rarely troubled in the second stanza.
"I think at the start we were a bit excited, especially being back at Oxley," Gale said.
"But we slowed it down, simplified and went back to our structure. It's working for us because everyone's got a job and we know where we're meant to be."
In a scary proposition for the rest of the competition, the Vikings are nowhere near the finished product.
"We've got a lot of improvement left in us," Gale said.
"We were a bit all over the place in the first half so there's always stuff to work on and we've just got to get to training with no rain.
"We're five from five, but there's still a long way to go. We haven't played Marlins yet; we've got a catch-up game with them and another with Pirates soon too."
