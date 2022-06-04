Wauchope Blues would like the opening 15 minutes of their 34-28 loss to Port City Breakers at Regional Stadium on Saturday (June 4) back.
They completed one set and scored one try in that time while the Breakers raced in four tries and kept in front of the clock to jump out to a commanding 24-6 lead.
And when Wauchope halfback Tyrell Scott swooped on an errant pass in the 72nd minute to sprint 80 metres untouched, the Blues somehow found themselves in front.
Then Port City scored two tries of their own in the remaining seven minutes to hold on for victory.
It was after Blues five-eighth Ethan McKenna had missed two chances at field goal when the scores were locked at 28-all.
Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts then crossed untouched in the 78th minute to put the home side in front for good.
"It was a little too close for me," Roberts admitted after the match.
"It was a game of two halves really. Our 'D' in the second half kept us in the grind the whole time.
"They had two chances to ice it with two field goals, but I think we kept patient enough and kept our composure and it paid off."
Roberts admitted the Breakers became complacent after their scoring blitz.
"We had a 24-6 lead and then got a bit too excited and threw the ball around," he said.
"We tried to score off every play instead of completing, kicking and playing high percentage footy.
"It was not what we expected, but a win's a win and we'll take the two points."
Roberts praised the toughness of the youthful Wauchope side.
"I didn't recognise too many of them; they're young kids who just wanted to have a go," he said.
"They kept coming at us and I told my boys it would be an 80-minute game and they kept coming for 80 minutes.
"They surprised me how tough they were for a young side. They kept coming all day and didn't take a backward step which was good."
Injured Blues co-coach Beau Kettle was one of a handful of absences from the team that defeated Taree City last weekend.
He couldn't fault the effort of his team and the way they battled back into the contest.
"We came back and it wasn't because of lucky tries or whatever, we got back in it because of pure grit and I was really pleased to see that," he said.
"Playing Breakers here on their home ground ... it was a top effort from our fellas."
Kettle couldn't put his finger on what happened at the start of the match, but admitted he feared it was going to be a long afternoon.
"Personally I thought 'here we go, we're going to get a cricket score put on us' but then a few things went our way," he said.
"In the sheds [the boys] were pumped, but then they seemed a bit flat. You can't put your finger on it and sometimes that happens."
Winger Wycliff Tuiaki added his name to a list of teenage debutants already this season and capped off his first game in the top grade with a try.
Fullback Nelson Young was also dangerous along with winger Zac Colemane.
The focus for the Blues over the next fortnight will be on getting their starts right.
"We seemed a bit flat and they capitalised on it straight away which put us on the back foot and we came back but it was a bit too late," Kettle said.
"We've got a week off; other sides have got to play which is probably going to benefit them with a bit more game fitness, but it'll be good for us to regroup and have a kick back for a week."
