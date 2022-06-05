Port Macquarie News
Camden Haven Redbacks vs Lake Cathie Raiders under-14 girls soccer

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 5 2022 - 2:00am
Lake Cathie Raiders maintained their perfect start to the Football Mid North Coast under-14 girls' season with a 5-1 win over Camden Haven.

