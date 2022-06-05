Camden Haven Redbacks vs Lake Cathie Raiders under-14 girls soccer

Lake Cathie Raiders maintained their perfect start to the Football Mid North Coast under-14 girls' season with a 5-1 win over Camden Haven.
The four-goal victory was the Raiders fourth-straight which now gives the team a six-point buffer at the top of the table.
Lake Cathie have now scored 24 goals in their first four matches and conceded only four.
The Redbacks were gallant in defeat with only one goal conceded in the second half while they had a handful of scoring opportunities.
Following the Queens Birthday long weekend Camden Haven host the Port Saints Foxes while Lake Cathie will look to make it five-straight wins when they travel to Western Phoenix.
