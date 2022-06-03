Reflections on Reconciliation Week

National Reconciliation Week is over but I'm left with feelings of hope; the promise of change; and action in place of political rhetoric.
Between May 27 and June 3 every year, we commemorate two significant milestones in Australia's reconciliation journey.
It was on May 27, 1967, that more than 90 per cent of eligible Australians voted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to be counted in the national census and for the Commonwealth Government to have the power to make laws on their behalf. While it was on June 3 that the now 30-year-old Mabo decision, which overturned the principle of terra nullius (land belonging to no-one), led to the creation of the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth).
Just days before the start of Reconciliation Week 2022, and barely minutes into his victory speech, Anthony Albanese pledged to uphold the Uluru Statement from the Heart. This is the 2017 treaty that calls for an Indigenous "Voice" to be enshrined in our constitution.
Then, before addressing his first media conference as Prime Minister, he had the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags installed behind the podium in the Blue Room in Parliament House. It was a simple but symbolic gesture, and undoubtedly deeply moving for the record number of Indigenous MPs and Senators elected to parliament.
Even at celebrations in Canberra to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the Prime Minister committed himself to advancing reconciliation with First Nations people.
So, there is much to look forward to, and not just at a federal level. This week also saw Kempsey Shire Council introduce the first stage of its four-level Reconciliation Action Plan. Called the Reflect level, it sets out the actions council will take to deliver "inclusive and and culturally appropriate services" and the steps it will take to prepare for reconciliation initiatives in successive plans.
Of particular note, is council's reference to reconciliation being everybody's business. It reinforces the role we all play in this process, as per this year's theme "Be Brave. Make Change".
This was the sentiment echoed in a National Sorry Day address by Port Macquarie's MacKillop College student Tyler Morris. When brought to our attention by a reader, we agreed that the speech was so simple yet powerful that we ran it in full. It subsequently ran in our publisher ACM's titles across the country.
"Aboriginal identity is much deeper than appearance," he told an assembly of 1100. "It's about our family connection or kinship, our connection to country; our community connection; our cultural beliefs and customs, our deep family history, our cultural practices and our strong cultural values."
Tyler's guide to ending stereotypes and assumptions can be found in full on this website. Please take a moment to reflect on these words of a 14-year-old Indigenous boy growing up in Port Macquarie, and "Be Brave. Make Change".
Sue Stephenson
Editor North Coast, ACM
