Reflections on Reconciliation Week

It was on May 27, 1967, that more than 90 per cent of eligible Australians voted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to be counted in the national census and for the Commonwealth Government to have the power to make laws on their behalf. While it was on June 3 that the now 30-year-old Mabo decision, which overturned the principle of terra nullius (land belonging to no-one), led to the creation of the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth).