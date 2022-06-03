Positives for Terry Evans' stable at Port on Thursday

With a comprehensive victory from a horse on the rise and the return of a stable star, Terry Evans derived a great deal of satisfaction following a strong day of racing at Port Macquarie on Thursday.
The prominent Tuncurry mentor produced Sir Ravanelli in the Carlton Dry Handicap and the grey galloper was able to capitalise from a strong maiden victory at Grafton last month with success over Eva Daniela and Huriwai.
The son of Iffraaj charged clear over the concluding stages of the assignment to post his second win from three overall appearances with Jeff Kehoe having the responsibility of riding the gelding straight to the line to score by just over two lengths.
Evans presented Par Avion in the final event following a previous campaign centring around qualification for the Newhaven Park Country Championship and the daughter of Shamus Award produced an outstanding effort when a strong second behind Bojack.
The bay mare produced the run of the day when spotting the leaders some ten lengths down the side before storming down the crown of the track to be beaten just under a length.
The stable is hopeful of a great Winter campaign for both gallopers with Sir Ravanelli clearly a horse of immense potential and Par Avion well placed to be a dominant force as racing heads to Grafton for the July carnival.
Aaron Bullock was the leading rider on the day after scoring on Zippy Power in the opening event before powering down the outside section of the course in the distance race to salute on Decadent Tale.
Zippy Power put the writing on the wall with an encouraging second at Tamworth after resuming from a spell and Bullock rode the perfect race to salute before completing the double with a positive ride on Decadent Tale.
Terry Croft made a successful journey from his Hawkesbury training base when Lady Lucilla stalked the early lead established by Dirty or Dry before powering away to score a comprehensive win and this became two when Just a Brother saluted later in the program.
Shayleigh Ingelse weaved a passage through the centre of the field aboard Just a Brother with the son of Just a Brother bounding clear before withstanding the finishing effort of Evocator to score.
Gimme the Cash has been a problem child for the Brett Bellamy stable in the initial stages of her career, but the grey filly did everything right for Ash Morgan to land the prize in race three while Zoom Outcome completed successive victories later in the day for local trainer, Marc Quinn.
The win of Justadude was a real family affair as Ben Looker withstood the challenge of Waipio and steered the son of Valentia to victory after the pair waged war down the home straight.
The gelding is owned by Priscilla Looker and Cassie Schmidt with family patriarch, Glen Hodge putting the polish on the locally trained galloper who deserved to breakthrough following recent placings at the track.
Koby Jennings recently resumed riding following injury and rode Bojack confidently from the barrier in the final event to post his breakthrough win on the Nathan Doyle trained gelding.
Track staff did a tremendous job to present the course for racing on Thursday following the postponement three days prior with the best ground being away from the rails.
