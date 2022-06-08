The cost of repairing damaged sporting fields as a result of consistent rainfall is the key reason why Port Macquarie-Hastings Council are playing it safe this winter.
Winter codes have navigated their way through the first two months of the season with many coaches and players expressing frustration at the continued ground closures.
These came as a result of consistent rainfall, but council group manager for community Lucilla Marshall said it was a financial decision more than anything else.
"Council controls 44 hectares of sporting fields [in the region] and one damaged hectare equates to approximately $6000 to $7000 in remediation costs to the community each time it's damaged," she said in a statement provided to the Port News.
"This includes applying additional sand of about 90 cubic metres per hectare and deploying machinery to repair the affected areas."
Ms Marshall said staff make a risk-based assessment on the condition of the fields to determine their suitability to stay open in order to keep the fields in the best condition.
"While ever there is water visibly present on our fields, or there is significant moisture under foot, staff err on the side of caution and keep our fields closed," she said.
"This is primarily for safety, however it is also to ensure ongoing use. Council is obligated to take this approach in the interests of user welfare."
If fields are used in those types of wet conditions they generate greater wear and tear which would come at a significant cost to the community.
If the fields are used when too wet or unsafe it can take six to 12 weeks for them to be playable again.
Hastings Valley Vikings president David Barnes maintained communication between council and sporting clubs could be better.
"They're just making the decisions and not consulting the clubs," he said.
Barnes felt the final decisions should still be made by the clubs that utilise each individual sporting field.
"If we played one weekend because it was dicey and then we couldn't play on it the week after because we played on it the first weekend, I would say at least we got one out of the two games on it," he said.
"If we don't play the first week and then it rained during the week, it'd be two weeks of not playing on it anyway."
It is believed playing on wet and/or soft fields would not void any club's insurance policies.
"There's no insurance issues," Barnes said.
"Insurance doesn't say you can't play on a wet field, so it doesn't jeopardise our insurance, it's purely we should be playing."
It is unknown what sort of impact this will all have on the region's ability to keep major sporting events such as the NSW Senior and Junior State Cup events.
