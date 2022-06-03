Port Macquarie News

Liberty links domestic violence support services to outlying communities

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of Liberty Kelly Lamb, Liberty caseworker Brooke Maggs, Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward, Liberty caseworker Mel Eadie, Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and Aunty Rhonda Radley. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services' program to address domestic violence in outlying areas is driving its way forward.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.