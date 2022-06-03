Pacific Highway re-opens after crash, expect delays

UPDATE:
11:45AM: The Pacific Hwy has reopened and traffic is now passing the crash site in both directions. Continue to allow extra time and expect intermittent closures while the crash site is being cleared.
Advertisement
11:10AM: A two-car crash south of Coopernook on the Pacific Highway has blocked traffic in both directions. There is no suitable diversion and traffic is being held at the site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.