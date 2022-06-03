There will be something significant missing at Regional Stadium on Saturday (June 4) as Port City Breakers return home for the first time in 349 days.
When the Breakers host Wauchope in their Group 3 rugby league clash, club stalwart Dudley Millard won't be on the barbecue tongs after his sudden death last month.
Captain-coach Richie Roberts said the players wouldn't need any added motivation in the quest for their first Group 3 rugby league premiership since 2017.
"There's no replacing Dud's," he said.
"What he did for the club is invaluable; you won't find someone that did as much as Dud did at any level at the club.
"The boys will play the game in good spirits and won't play off the back of their emotions so as long as we put in a good performance I think Dud's will be happy."
Millard was the heart and soul of the club and Roberts knows playing in his memory will spur the players on.
"A lot of the juniors and current players wouldn't be wearing the jersey they are wearing now if it wasn't for him and his dedication and hard work," he said.
"So there's always the extra motivation there for the boys to push on and get through the game."
The Breakers were last at Regional Stadium on June 20 last year when they went down 12-10 to Port Macquarie Sharks.
In the 11 and a half months since, they've played home matches at Laurieton and Wauchope due to the unavailability of Regional Stadium.
They will take plenty of confidence out of a surprise 20-14 upset win over the previously undefeated Forster-Tuncurry Hawks at Tuncurry last Saturday.
Roberts expects a similarly torrid encounter in the middle of the field against a youthful Blues forward pack.
"It's going to be physical and it's going to be won in the middle so if we run hard, tackle hard, kick long and chase I think we're in with a good chance if we just complete."
"The boys are pretty positive and confident after last week so got a bit of momentum moving forward."
Port City have named an unchanged lineup from last week with only Chris Piper missing from their full-strength side.
First grade kick-off is at 3pm.
