Sometimes you've got to make hay while the sun shines and Port Saints will look to do just that this weekend.
Saints have been pencilled in to play Coastal Premier League Men's fixtures on both Saturday and Sunday as they attempt to make up a backlog of fixtures courtesy of the Big Wet.
On Saturday they will travel to Sawtell to face Troy Hearfield and the Scorpions who are fresh from a 3-2 win over Southern United.
Coach Ollie King is wary of the former Socceroo who also played for Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners in the A-Leagues.
"He can pretty much win a game for them by himself," he said.
"He's the highest-level player we've got in the competition that I'm aware of anyway. He's getting on a bit and hasn't played at a high level for a long time, but he plays centre back and will be hard to score goals against.
"He can put a 40-yard pass and get an assist twice a game from back there. You don't lose that kind of ability."
Saints will then back up to play high-flying Coffs Coast on Sunday although King admits it hasn't been met with a lot of high-fives from his players.
"I'm happy to play them especially because we're going to get a dry weekend so we may as well play the two games because who knows when that'll happen again," he said.
"It is what it is. It's nice to get games in although double-headers aren't ideal, but that's just the way things have to go.
"One of the difficulties with the interdistrict thing is we can't play midweek catch-ups. It's different for the Coffs sides because they've got five teams in a near vicinity where they can play midweek where I've got one team 30 seconds away. Everyone else is an hour."
Saints are currently in fifth position and King acknowledged some positive results over the weekend would help to turn the table on its head.
He knows they need some wins.
"We're behind on fixtures now and we've dropped some fixtures here and there so six points over the weekend would be ideal."
