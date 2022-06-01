Port Macquarie News

Port United prepare to embark on busy Coastal Premier League Men's schedule

Updated June 2 2022 - 12:55am, first published June 1 2022 - 11:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port United return to the pitch on Saturday after a four-week hiatus.

Port United are about to embark on a busy schedule that will see them try to squeeze a number of catch-up games in mid-week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.