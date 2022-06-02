Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors voted to accept a pay rise at the May council meeting, but two councillors disagreed with the increased bump.
Councillors voted to raise councillor pay to the maximum allowed under the council pay structure set by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal - which saw Port Macquarie-Hastings Council designated in the Regional Centre category of council.
Councillors will now make $25,310 a year, compared to last year's $24,810, while the mayoral allowance will increase from $86,090 to $87,820 a year.
Councillor Nik Lipovac disagreed with the motion and put forward an amendment that would have seen councillors receive the same pay as last year.
"Perhaps some people might not consider this the most important item on the agenda, but in the current financial climate of the LGA and worldwide, I feel it's important that we maybe take some action on this," he said.
"Since the beginning of this new term of council, we have spoken many times of the hardship being faced by many members of our community. At a time when everyone is revising their budgets and determining what they can and can't afford, council should be no different.
"The recommended two per cent increase in fees for councillors and the mayor for the new financial year in the Regional Centre category that we sit in is, in my opinion, completely unnecessary and unwarranted."
Councillor Sharon Griffiths spoke against the amendment and mentioned the amount of hours councillors spend doing their job.
"Not only do you do your nights and your weekends and your meetings, it's also a lot of traveling and spending time driving around," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council was recategorised as a Regional Centre in 2020 for the purposes of the remuneration tribunal's annual report and determination of mayor and councillor fees.
Council, in the past, has adopted the maximum fee determined by the tribunal for both councillors and the mayor.
Mayor Peta Pinson also spoke against the amendment during the meeting.
"As mayor, it's easy to do 60 hours a week," she said.
"86,000 dollars for a mayor that makes some significant decisions shoulder-to-shoulder with the CEO and in consultation with councillors is not a lot of money in this day and age.
"I'm not ashamed, nor am I apologetic, for being paid probably below my worth."
Cr Lipovac, while speaking to his amendment, said councillors didn't take on this role for the money.
"We took this role as being responsible community leaders," he said.
"Recent history will show you that between May 2017 and May 2021, we adopted the maximum permitted fee every year. Times have changed and we also need to change."
The amendment was lost, with councillors instead carrying the original motion to receive the two per cent pay increase seven to two.
Councillors Lauren Edwards, Adam Roberts, Josh Slade, Lisa Intemann, Danielle Maltman, Cr Pinson and Cr Griffiths voted for the motion and councillors Rachel Sheppard and Cr Lipovac against.
The two per cent increase to mayoral and councillor fees for the 2022/2023 financial year will come into effect from July 1, 2022.
