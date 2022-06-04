INDUSTRIOUS Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate has taken out the A-League's young player of the year award.
The 22-year-old was presented the gong at the Dolan-Warren award's ceremony in Sydney last month.
In a breakout season, Thurgate scored a career best five goals and was a driving force in the centre of the park. If he wasn't making last runs into the box or creating score opportunities, Thurgate was producing lung-busting runs to back in defence to thwart opposition raids.
The win was the second time in a week Thurgate has been recognised after the took out the Newcastle Jets members player of the year.
He was selected in the Australian under-23s side to play at the Asian Cup but withdrew due to injury.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
