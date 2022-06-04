Port Macquarie News

What a star: Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate named A-League's young player of the year

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REWARDED: Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate.

INDUSTRIOUS Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate has taken out the A-League's young player of the year award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.