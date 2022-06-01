The ban on lightweight plastic bags in NSW is another step forward, the Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast president says.
Meegan Stephens said the state government's ban on lightweight plastic bags also got people talking and looking at the issue.
Mrs Stephens would like the government to introduce a policy that stops production of all single-use plastic bags.
As it stands, from June 1, thin plastic bags of 35 microns or less can no longer be supplied in NSW, even if they are made from compostable plastics.
The ban does not cover thicker plastic bags over 35 microns like those from major supermarkets and boutique stores, the Department of Planning and Environment's plastics ban website says.
Barrier bags such as produce and deli bags, bin liners and compost caddy liners, nappy bags and pet waste bags are also exempt from the ban.
The lightweight plastic bag ban came into force on Wednesday, June 1. It is the first phase of a bigger crackdown on the most littered single-use plastic items.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the ban will help to prevent almost 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the environment in NSW over the next 20 years.
"Banning lightweight plastic bags on June 1 is a key part of changing how we use, reuse and dispose of plastic," she said.
"This plastic bag ban, and the further single-use plastic bans later in the year, will significantly improve the state of our environment for our region.
"As we all know, it's the little changes that matter and make a difference."
Environment Minister James Griffin said all of us can see the impact plastic pollution is having on the environment, which is why these major changes to plastic use are needed.
"Single-use plastic is used by many of us for just a few convenient minutes, but it remains in our environment for many years, eventually breaking into microplastics," he said.
The state government from November is banning single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls and cotton buds, expanded polystyrene food ware and cups, and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads.
Mrs Stephens welcomed the move.
"The more we can ban, or the more policy that is around this, is fantastic," she said.
Plastic items and foil packaging, disposable cutlery and takeaway coffee cups are among the single-use items regularly collected in Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast's clean-ups.
The volunteer group, which is committed to preventing plastics and waste from entering waterways, will stage a clean-up at Lighthouse Beach from noon to 2pm on Saturday, June 4.
The state government engaged the National Retail Association (NRA) to deliver a comprehensive education campaign to more than 40,000 businesses across NSW to ensure small businesses are ready for the lightweight plastic bag ban.
The association is running a retailer education campaign, conducting store visits, and providing online webinars and resources to help businesses make the transition away from problematic single-use plastics.
A free hotline on 1800 844 946 offers businesses, community organisations and consumers advice on the single-use plastic bans.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
