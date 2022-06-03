Port Macquarie News

What's biting?: Both break walls all worth a go for bream

By Jason Isaac
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 2:00am
Bailey Elphick recently caught this terrific 910 gram bream at Settlement Point on a piece of bread.

Winter has officially arrived, according to both the calendar and the significant drop in the mercury this week. Although this may now require donning an extra layer of clothing, it is certainly refreshing to see westerly winds and a fair bit of sunshine which will hopefully dry our waterlogged earth to a degree.

