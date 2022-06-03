What's biting?: Both break walls all worth a go for bream

Despite this colour, fishing in the lower reaches has generally been excellent. Limeburners, the coal wall and both of the break walls are all worth a go for bream, with some solid fish about. Bait fishing has been the dominant method, although a few nice fish have been taken on soft vibes towards the top of the tide. Flathead continue to be excellent and show few signs of slowing down, enhancing the notion they are a year round proposition.

