What's biting?: Both break walls all worth a go for bream

Winter has officially arrived, according to both the calendar and the significant drop in the mercury this week. Although this may now require donning an extra layer of clothing, it is certainly refreshing to see westerly winds and a fair bit of sunshine which will hopefully dry our waterlogged earth to a degree.
Despite this latest burst of sunshine, the Hastings remains significantly coloured courtesy of all the recent rainfall. With the ground so sodden, unfortunately it does not take a lot of precipitation to turn the water brown again.
Advertisement
Despite this colour, fishing in the lower reaches has generally been excellent. Limeburners, the coal wall and both of the break walls are all worth a go for bream, with some solid fish about. Bait fishing has been the dominant method, although a few nice fish have been taken on soft vibes towards the top of the tide. Flathead continue to be excellent and show few signs of slowing down, enhancing the notion they are a year round proposition.
On the mulloway front, the north wall is still fishing well for school size fish, with both lures and baits effective. The odd better fish is also lurking about for those putting in the time. Blackfish however remain below expectations, although the break walls have been producing a few nice fish. Look for a steady improvement now the cool weather has finally arrived.
Off the beaches, both Lighthouse and North Beach have produced bream, with some nice fish to over a kilo. Tailor remain excellent from most locations, with some nice fish in excess of two kilos taken from the Camden Haven area.
School mulloway remain in reasonable numbers with around Lake Cathie work a look. Still getting good reports of quality flathead, most notably from North Beach and around the entrance of Lake Cathie, with this likely to continue while ever the estuaries remain off colour.
Soft vibes, soft plastics and prawn imitations have all seen good results. Off the rocks, tailor catches remain excellent, with Point Plomer, Hat Head and around Lighthouse locally fishing well. The ledges to the north are also producing a consistent run of school mulloway, with the majority of the fish in the 3 to 7 kilo bracket along with the odd better model.
Also encouraging are increasing reports of bream, although to date the bigger fish associated with winter are yet to fully inundate the stones. Some nice drummer and the odd groper are also active, and will only improve if we ever get a decent southerly swell to clean a bit of sand out from many gutters.
Offshore, reef fishing is slowly picking up although the current has been awkward rather consistently. Those who have taken advantage of the patches of good weather have found a few reasonable snapper, pearl perch and the odd kingfish. On the pelagic front, Barries Bay is still producing a few cobia and the odd late season mackerel, while the FAD is certainly worth a look for mahi mahi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.