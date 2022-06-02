Hastings Valley Vikings stalwart Teale Bryan has done club bashes for a long time and seen the good the rallies and events do not only for remote communities, but in general.
He has travelled to Tasmania and rural Queensland in the past and in August will travel around New South Wales as part of the annual Trek4Kidz event.
Advertisement
"My niece has gone through quite a lot of trouble in her life and spent a fair bit of time in hospital," he said.
"Seeing families go through that sort of trauma and having some happiness come back into their lives is very, very important.
"It's something that is close to my heart and it's good to see the money go back into those organisations to bring normality back into people who are in dire need in hospital."
This Saturday's (June 4) Hastings Valley Vikings-Coffs Harbour Snappers Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union fixture at Oxley Oval will double as a fundraising event for the trek.
The Vikings will wear specially designed jerseys with the proceeds of the jersey auction after the game going directly to the Starlight Foundation.
"Most people have seen Captain Starlight getting around giving a bit of joy, happiness and a bit of fun back to kids that are stuck in hospital which is generally not a nice or pleasant environment," Bryan said.
"Seeing it go through our family in particular and those guys helping out through times of need in Sydney was pretty important for us.
"Those close family ties as well as at other times seeing families in those environments is pretty heartbreaking so helping out to give some happiness and much-needed stress relief is pretty important to me."
The trek will depart on August 20 and travel through northern and western NSW starting in Inverell and then heading out to Coonabarabran, Cobar, Broken Hill and Griffith before finishing in Goulburn.
Since its inception in 1997 the trek has visited more than 470 towns, 55 schools and raised over $2.2million for the Starlight Children's Foundation.
$116,323 has been raised over the last two years.
"It's an exciting time to build awareness in those community towns and give a bit of joy back to families that have been in lockdown and gone through floods and droughts," he said.
"We do about 300 kays a day."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.