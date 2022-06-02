Port Macquarie News

Hastings Valley Vikings stalwart Teale Bryan to participate in Trek4Kidz in August

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Teale Bryan with the jersey Hastings Valley Vikings will wear this weekend. Photo: Paul Jobber

Hastings Valley Vikings stalwart Teale Bryan has done club bashes for a long time and seen the good the rallies and events do not only for remote communities, but in general.

