Port Macquarie's emergency services are launching a lifesaving campaign to help boost blood supplies this winter.
Leaders from NSW Police, Marine Rescue, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance and NSW SES donated blood at Port Macquarie's Blood Donor Centre on June 1 to launch the three-month long campaign.
Acting Superintendent Mid North Coast Police District Stuart Campbell said it's important for emergency service personnel to lead by example.
"In our line of work we do see incidents when people need to be given blood, especially with road trauma," he said.
"Blood platelets are also used to treat cancer and there would be many people in our community who have been impacted by cancer, my family included.
"This is also the time of year that giving blood is important as flu season can impact blood donor numbers."
The goal of the lifesaving campaign is to keep hospital fridges well-stocked over the coming months.
With one in two donors cancelling appointments on the Mid North Coast and colds and flu expected to impact donations, people are being urged to follow the lead of emergency services personnel.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit commander Michael Ward will be giving his 103rd blood donation later this month.
"What we want to encourage is people to come in and make their first blood donation, but also making that commitment to continue to give blood," he said.
"We want to keep the blood bank full and that means people need to continue to donate when they can."
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said the challenge is hoped to inspire others in the community to donate blood.
"We're hoping that by leading the way in saving lives with a blood donation, emergency services personnel will inspire other people from Port Macquarie to donate blood and become lifesavers themselves," she said.
"Winter is always a difficult time for blood donations because you need to be feeling 100 per cent well to donate.
"Patients fighting cancer, infections and blood diseases are relying on donated blood to keep them healthy throughout winter. It only takes one hour of your time to donate blood and help save lives."
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said around 20 members of the unit will be donating blood over the next month.
"It's a good cause to get involved in. We had around 20 members roll up their sleeves last year and we're hoping more will come forward this year," he said.
"We're hoping to lead by example and encourage the community to do the same."
"If you are feeling well and healthy you may be eligible to donate," Ms Harrison added.
To donate blood this June, call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au
