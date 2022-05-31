Top gong for Port Macquarie chef at World Food Championships Australia

Port Macquarie chef and owner of The Chip Shop and Char Bar Catering Stefan Hostettler plated up success at the World Food Championships Australia in Sydney over the weekend.
Mr Hostettler took the competition by storm and came away with the winning dish in the burger category on May 29.
Now, back in Port Macquarie, Mr Hostettler said he's humbled to have won the category against some impressive competition.
"It's really humbling to get the top spot. There was some really good competition which did make me a little nervous," he said.
World Food Championships Australia is a chance for passionate cooks to compete against each other while discovering new flavours and techniques.
Mr Hostettler entered the burger category, which is one of his businesses' most popular menu items.
"We had to cook in the top five shootout round and I did the prawn katsu burger, which we did earlier in the competition, but this time it was on stage and the judges got to taste it," he said.
"That was enough to get us through to the super final which was the top three chefs in the burger category. I was able to cook again, which is when I made the fried chicken burger.
"It's something we've been cooking for a little while here and it was good enough to take out the top gong."
Mr Hostettler said it was a bit intimidating to be cooking in front of a live audience.
"I did get a bit nervous when I looked up and there were all these people and the judges watching me," he said.
For taking out the top spot in the burger category, Mr Hostettler received a trophy along with a set of knives.
"The competition was also a chance to network and connect with other chefs in the hospitality industry," Mr Hostettler said.
"At this stage we're uncertain, but hopeful, to attend and compete in the American league of the World Food Championships later this year."
