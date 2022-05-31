Construction is progressing on a multi-million dollar upgrade at Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus.
Work has started on the creative and performing arts centre, while construction of the technological and applied studies building commenced in late 2021.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams inspected the progress on Tuesday, May 31.
Mrs Williams said the upgrade would modernise the campus.
"I am very focused on making sure those students and teachers who are in the public education space have the same sorts of facilities as those in our other schools," she said.
Mrs Williams said the campus upgrade was an exciting project.
The Port Macquarie Campus redevelopment features a new technological and applied studies building, science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and computer rooms, some refurbished classrooms and a new two-storey creative and performing arts centre.
There will be a dance studio, photography space, music rooms and recording studio in the creative and performing arts centre.
The community can also look forward to a new PCYC as part of the project.
Work continues behind the scenes on the PCYC planning with its construction due to start later in 2022.
Hastings Secondary College principal Meaghan Cook said the construction work at the campus had been very sensitive to the needs of the students.
"In some circumstances, it is the physical facade coming up to scratch with what we currently do within our classrooms, and I think that will be something to allow our community to see we are innovative and we are ahead of the game," she said.
"Our students deserve the money that is spent here on upgrading our facilities."
FKG Group is the construction contractor.
Project manager Josh Pointon said the project was going well despite difficulties with some contamination and wet weather.
An average of 30 to 35 workers are on the site daily with that number set to expand to up to 50 workers as the build progresses.
Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus captain Kayle Enfield described the school upgrade as exciting.
"Our school has progressed so much over the last few years and it will only further develop the pride we have in our school and the way students can learn," he said.
The Owen Street campus redevelopment comes after the state government announced a multi-million dollar investment to upgrade Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie and Westport campuses in October 2020.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
