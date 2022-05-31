Car teetering over edge of Gordon Street carpark

A four-wheel-drive has crashed through the carpark barrier outside Five Star Fitness in Port Macquarie.
Witness Jane McKellar said she was waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Ocean Drive and Gordon Street when she saw the vehicle lunge forward and through the fence.
Its front wheels ended up over the edge of the concrete retaining wall, which is about a metre above street level.
An elderly man was seen getting out through the driver's door, which appeared to open onto the top of the wall.
Port Macquarie Police say the driver was in his eighties and was unharmed. He will not be charged.
The damage and the car's retrieval are now a matter for his insurer.
