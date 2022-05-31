Port Macquarie News

Car teetering over edge of Gordon Street carpark

By Newsroom
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:32am, first published 1:35am
Photo: supplied Jane McKellar

A four-wheel-drive has crashed through the carpark barrier outside Five Star Fitness in Port Macquarie.

