Port Macquarie News

Strong icy winds batter the Mid North Coast; severe weather warning issued

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 31 2022 - 12:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope SES Unit volunteers work to clear fallen trees across the Oxley Highway near Mount Seaview on Monday (May 30) night. Photo: NSW SES Wauchope Unit

Residents across the Mid North Coast are being reminded to monitor weather conditions over the coming days after strong winds on Monday night caused road closures due to fallen trees.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.