Strong icy winds batter the Mid North Coast; severe weather warning issued

Residents across the Mid North Coast are being reminded to monitor weather conditions over the coming days after strong winds on Monday night caused road closures due to fallen trees.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds along the East Coast of NSW, including the Mid North Coast.
This is due to a deep low pressure system over the southwest Tasman Sea that will maintain a vigorous westerly flow over NSW on Tuesday, according to BoM.
Damaging winds with peak gusts reaching up to 90 to 100km/h are likely on and east of the Great Dividing Range, with gusts to 110km/h possible for exposed higher ground. Winds are expected to ease in the north later today.
Monday night's strong winds saw trees fall across the Oxley Highway near Mount Seaview, with Wauchope SES crews working through the night to clear the road.
"A crew from Wauchope headed out late last night and only finished up this morning as more trees were down on their way to the initial request for assistance," a Wauchope SES Unit spokesperson said.
"Please remember to be careful out on the roads as more trees may have fallen."
Authorities have also issued a safety reminder to visitors ahead of possible snow and strong winds forecast across the Barrington Tops for the next three days.
Access to the Barrington Tops is currently closed from Gloucester due to an unstable section of road in Barrington Tops State Forest, damaged during the March 2021 rain event.
Police Chief Inspector Guy Guiana said the roads to the Barrington Tops are dangerous.
"While access to the Barrington Tops from Scone is currently available, the unsealed road section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving here extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs," he said.
"The road is not designed for large amounts of traffic, even at the best of times.
"With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area."
NSW Police may close roads at any time to ensure visitor safety.
"During extreme weather, the status of roads on Barrington Tops can change at short notice, including during your visit. This could prevent access to or from snow covered areas and visitors may either have to turn back after long periods of travel, or even become stuck in sub-zero temperatures," Insp Guiana said.
"Mobile phone reception on Barrington Tops is very limited so always check road closures and conditions before you leave Scone."
Insp Guiana said it was vital that visitors planning a trip to the Barrington Tops were prepared for rapidly changing extreme weather including rain or snow, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures.
"If you get stuck or are involved in an accident, help may be several hours away. Always pack additional warm clothing and extra food and water and tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back."
For up to date information about road conditions on the Barrington Tops contact the Visitor Information Centre at Scone on 02 6545 1526 (or Gloucester on 1800 802692); or visit the relevant agency websites for closure alerts, or 'Barrington Tops Snow Chasers'.
